Wafer Cleaning Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is expected to reach $15.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market include Semtek Corporation, Screen Holdings Co Ltd, Toho Technology, Applied Materials, Modutek Corporation, Naura Akrion, Cleaning Technologies Group, Veeco Instruments Inc, Tokyo Electron Limited, Ultron Systems, LAM Research, Schmid Group, PVA Tepla AG, Semes Co Ltd, Entegris Inc, and Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems, growth in the semiconductor industry, and growing demand for tablets and smartphones. However, the emission of hazardous chemicals and gases during the wafer cleaning process is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Wafer cleaning equipment is used for the removal of particles or impurities from the semiconductor surface without changing the quality of the surface. The performance of the device and its reliability are affected significantly due to the existence of contaminants and particulate impurities on the wafers of the device surface. The cleaning is required to improve the performance of the semiconductors by removing the residues.

By equipment, the batch spray cleaning system segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its ability to process multiple wafers at one go, which saves time as well as the cost of cleaning.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the countries like Japan and South Korea are the leading manufacturers of electronic devices.

Wafer Sizes Covered:

• 200mm-300mm

• 100mm-200mm

• ≤150 mm

Types Covered:

• Megasonic Cleaning

• Rotary Wafer Etching System

• Quartz Tube Cleaning Stations

• Vacuum Metal Etcher

• Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Vapour Dryer

Operation Modes Covered:

• Manual

• Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

Equipment Covered:

• Single Wafer Cryogenic System

• Single Wafer Spray System

• Scrubber

• Batch Spray Cleaning System

• Batch Immersion Cleaning System

Impurities Covered:

• Chemical Impurities

• Metallic Impurities

• Particle Impurities

Technologies Covered:

• Wet Chemical Cleaning Process

• Cryogenic Aerosols Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process

• Vapour Dry Cleaning Process

• Aqueous Cleaning Process

• Emerging Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Radio-Frequency (RF) Device

• Smartphones & Tablets

• Interposer

• Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

• Center for Integrated Systems (CIS)

• Memory Devices

• Logic

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

