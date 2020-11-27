Automotive Gasket and Seal Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Automotive Gaskets and Seals Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period. Gaskets and seals are the main components, which are widely used in automobiles to avoid any fluid and gas leakage. These components help to fill the gap between many automotive components to ensuring zero leakage.

The technological advancements in vehicles sector and consumer’s inclination towards better fuel efficiency and vehicle performance are expected to drive the global gaskets and seals market. Reducing the maintenance cost and enhancing the safety are the key areas where automobile companies are working, which is expected to fuel the demand for high end gasket and seals in forecast period. Strict emission regulations by different governments are making OEM to focus on mandatory incorporation of advanced gaskets and seals in the vehicles.

The following players are covered in this report:

Dana Limited

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Trelleborg AB

Datwyler

Elringklinger

SKF AB

Smiths Group plc

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Flowserve Corporation

Victor Gaskets

Automotive Gasket and Seal Market segmentation by Type

Metallic Gasket

Non-metallic Gasket

Automotive Gasket and Seal Market segmentation by Application

Compact Vehicle

Mid-sized Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Gasket and Seal industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Gasket and Seal Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Gasket and Seal Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Gasket and Seal Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Gasket and Seal Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

