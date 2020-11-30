Silicon Photonics – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Silicon Photonics Market is expected to reach $3.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Silicon Photonics Market include Intel, Cisco, IBM, Globalfoundries, STMicroelectronics, Rockley Photonics, Inphi, Mellanox, Ranovus, Neophotonics, Lumentum, Broadcom, Ii-Vi Incorporated, Macom, and Sicoya.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, deployment of 5G technologies in developing nations, and growing demand for CMOS-integrated silicon photonics technology. However, the risk of thermal effect is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Silicon photonic devices contain optical systems that use silicon as the optical medium. Since silicon is used as a substrate for most ICs, it is easily possible to manufacture hybrid devices in which electronic as well as the optic components are integrated on a single microchip. They are increasingly used in data transfer between microchips, through optical rays. Moreover, they are capable of carrying a large amount of data in a short time as compared to the electrical conductors.

By application, the IT and telecommunication segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the growing demand for smartphone products and the need for maximizing the performance of existing fixed and mobile infrastructures.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the strong growth in the data centres, long haul & transport networks, and presence of consumer electronics manufacturers.

Products Covered:

• Switches

• Sensors

• Optical Multiplexers

• Cables

• Optical Transceivers

• Photovoltaic Cells/Solar Cells

• Light Emitting Diode

• Microring Laser

• Photonic Integrated Circuit

• Variable Optical Attenuators

• Distributed Feedback Integrated Laser

• Optical Interconnects

• Other Products

Materials Covered:

• Photonic Integrated Circuits (ICs) Materials

• Silicon Photonics Materials

Ranges Covered:

• 400–1,500 nm

• 1,310–1,550 nm

• 900–7,000 nm

Components Covered:

• Active Components

• Passive Components

Applications Covered:

• IT and Telecommunication

• Data Center and High-Performance Computing

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Consumer Electronics & Display

• Commercial

• Metrology

• Medical and Life Science

• Sensing and Instruments

• Research and Development

• Holography

• Spectroscopy

• Data Communication

• Media & Advertising

Technologies Covered:

• Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

• Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

• 3D Stacking

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

