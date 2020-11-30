Asset Management System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Asset Management System Market is expected to reach $38.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Asset Management System Market include Datalogic S.P.A., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj, Inc., Mojix Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tomtom International BV, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Ubisense Group Plc, Zebra Technologies Corporation, NCR Corp., Cognex Corp., Fleetmatics LLC, Teletrac Navman Group, Iqgeo Group Plc, Alien Technology, Midmark Corporation, Sonitor Technologies, and Pepperl Fuchs.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are reduced equipment downtime, rising adoption of modern technologies such as big data, and implementation of complex infrastructure. However, high deployment cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Asset management system comprises of processes that a company or organization uses to keep track of the equipment and inventory vital to the day-to-day operation of their businesses. Managed effectively, the asset management system gives benefits including improvements to productivity and efficiency which places a business in a better position to increase their return on investment.

By asset type, the in-transit equipment segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its increased importance in the value chain and its impact on the general business performance of organizations.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand for asset management systems from the developing countries like China and India.

Functions Covered:

• Location & Movement Tracking Function

• Check-In/Check-Out Record Maintenance Function

• Repair & Maintenance Function

Types Covered:

• Financial Asset Management

• Enterprise Asset Management

• Infrastructure Asset Management

• Public Asset Management

• IT Asset Management

• Fixed Asset Management

• Digital Asset Management

Softwares Covered:

• Asset Tracking Software

• Fixed Asset Inventory Management Software

• Web-Based Asset Tracking Software

• Cloud-Based Asset Tracking Management Software

• Enterprise Asset Management Software

Asset Types Covered:

• Returnable Transport Assets

• Electronic Assets

• In-Transit Equipment

• Personnel/Staff

• Manufacturing Assets

Solutions Covered:

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

• Barcode

Applications Covered:

• Asset Tracking

• Audit Management

• Cost Tracking

• Procurement Management

• IT Service Management

• Compliance Management

End Users Covered:

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Transportation & Logistics

• Process Industry

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

