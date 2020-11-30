Atmospheric Water Generator – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market is expected to reach $4.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Atmospheric Water Generator Market include Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC, Water-Gen Ltd, Eshara Water, Dew Point Manufacturing, Water Technologies International, Inc, PlanetsWater Ltd, Clean Wave Products, Eurosport Active World Corporation, Island Sky Corporation, WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd, Akvosphere, Atlantis Solar Drinkable Air Technologies, GENAQ Technologies S.L., and Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rise in water consumption, depleting water resources, and technological innovations. However, the high carbon footprint is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Atmospheric water generation is the technique of obtaining water of a variety of purity grades from the atmosphere. In atmospheric water generator, water vapour in the air is condensed either by cooling the air below its dew point, by exposing the air to desiccants, or by pressurizing the air. Though using atmospheric water generator a considerable amount of water can be extracted, the extraction of atmospheric water may not be entirely free of cost. This is because a significant input of energy is required to drive some atmospheric water generator processes.

By product, the cooling condensation segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is the widely used technique in large-scale installations in various end-user industries as well as residential and commercial buildings.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising industrialization, coupled with growing infrastructure activities in the region.

Products Covered:

• Wet Desiccation

• Cooling Condensation

• Other Products

Production Volume Rates Covered:

• Higher than 5000 Liters per Day

• Between 100 and 5000 Liters per Day

• Below 100 Liters per Day

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Government and Army

• Medical or Healthcare

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

