Recycled Lead – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Recycled Lead Market is expected to reach $21.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Recycled Lead Market include Exide Batteries, Boliden Group, Doe Run Company, Aqua Metals Inc, Canada Metal North America Ltd, Mayco Industries, Nyrstar, Recylex S.A., SAR Recycle, ECOBAT Technologies, Gravitas Group, ENERSYS, KOREAZINC, and Yuguang Gold Lead Co Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, rising energy storage application across data centres, and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. However, the availability of alternative lithium-ion batteries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Recycled lead is also known as secondary lead and it is extracted from components containing lead such as lead-acid batteries, cable sheathings, lead sheet boards etc. Globally, lead has the highest recycling rates, better than common recyclable items such as glass, newspaper, paper and cardboard, and rigid plastics.

By application, the battery segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is cost-efficient, easy to manufacture, and has a low rate of self-discharge.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the low labour cost, availability of proper infrastructure, and proximity to end-user industries.

Products Covered:

• Lead Oxides

• Soft/Pure Lead

• Lead Alloys

Types Covered:

• Solid Phase Electrolytic Reduction Process

• Pyrometallurgy Process

• Wet Smelting Process

Applications Covered:

• Radiation Shielding

• Rolls & Extruded Products

• Lead Acid Batteries

• Pigments & Other Compounds

• Battery

End Users Covered:

• Construction

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Electronics

• Data Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

