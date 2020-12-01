Riflescopes Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global riflescope market is expected to grow from USD 5.83 billion USD, an initial projected value in 2018, to USD 8.19 billion USD in 2026, to record a CAGR of 4.35% in the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing demand for rifle scopes in shooting and hunting is a major factor in this market growth.

Key Market Players

Key players profiled in this report on the riflescopes market include SIG Sauer, Inc., (US) Vortex Optics, (US) and Leupold & Stevens, Inc., (US) Burris Company, Inc., (US) Trijicon, Inc., (US) and Nightforce Optics (US). Contracts and new product launches were key strategies adopted by the leading players to achieve growth in the riflescopes market.

Riflescopes Market Segmentation:

The Riflescopes Market is segmented on the basis of vertical, deployment, type and organization size. These segments are further sub-segmented into:

Riflescopes Market Segmentation

By Sight Type

Telescopic

Reflex

By Technology

Electro Optic

Thermal Imaging/Infrared

Laser

By Application

Hunting

Armed Forces

Shooting Sports

What was the Riflescopes Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Riflescopes Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Riflescopes Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

