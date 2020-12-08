Global Protein Hydrolysate Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global protein hydrolysate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.2% during the forecast period. The market is significantly driven by the rising demand for dietary supplements and increasing demand for sports nutrition products. Amino acids and proteins are an essential part of a diet. Protein hydrolysates consist of primarily di- and tripeptides that are excellent and absorbed rapidly compared to intact proteins. Protein hydrolysate is highly related to sports nutrition for rapid release of amino acids in the blood flow, thereby supports the development of muscle mass.

As a result, the market players are focusing on the introduction of protein hydrolysate for sports nutrition products. For instance, in April 2019, Arla Foods Ingredients launched its new Lacprodan HYDRO.Clear, a 100% whey protein hydrolysate solution, for the sports nutrition category. It is particularly designed to formulate sparkling protein waters. The product is fat and sugar-free and offers a low bitterness profile, optimized taste, and long shelf life. In addition, it is easy to flavour, lactose-free, very low in salt, and low in energy. This allows sports drinks manufacturers to easily formulate sparkling, crystal-clear, and high-protein ready to drink (RTD) beverages with potential health benefits.

This will enable sports nutrition brands to introduce sparkling products as a part of their extension of product lines to current RTDs. It is also suitable for soft drink and lifestyle brands, as it enables the brand manufacturers to deliver a potential source of protein in a refreshing and convenient on-the-go format for all age group. Existing market conditions are appropriate to launch sparkling protein waters which are focused on the sports nutrition consumers and individuals who always search for products that offer a superior amount of whey protein in a convenient format.

Moreover, in August 2019, Parabel USA Inc. declared to introduce a neutral-colored pure protein hydrolysate produced from water lentils. It is an allergen-free alternative for other plant-based proteins such as pea and soy. It is a new addition to the company’s Lentein range of products, the ingredient consists of a complete amino acid profile and 65-70% hydrolyzed protein, is highly functional, and can be utilized in meat analogues, a flourishing market. It has excellent functionality than other minimally processed ingredients. Along with its high digestibility and complete amino acid profile, the water lentil hydrolysate will be an easy drop-in solution for every plant-based product, ranging from sausages and burgers to beverages and sports nutrition. These new launches of protein hydrolysate will support to widen the applications of protein hydrolysates, which in turn, is creating a scope for the growth of the global protein hydrolysate market.

Global Protein Hydrolysate Market- Segmentation

By Source

Plant Protein Animal Protein

By Form

Dry Liquid

By Application

Dietary Supplements Sports Nutrition Infant Formula Food and Beverages Animal Feed Others

Global Protein Hydrolysate Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

AMCO Proteins

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Ba’emek Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Brisk Bioscience

Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Chaitanya Biologicals Private Ltd.

Danone S.A.

FrieslandCampina

Glanbia PLC

Griffith Foods Worldwide, Inc.

Hilmar Cheese Co, Inc.

Ingredia, Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Leprino Foods Co.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Nestlé S.A.

Parabel USA, Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Tatua Co-operative Dairy Co. Ltd.

