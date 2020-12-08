Global Electron Guns Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global electron guns market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The electron gun is the major component of electron beam welding (EBW) machines. The function of an electron gun is to produce a focused beam of a high-speed electron with a velocity between 0.3 to 0.7 times of light. Due to this, the electron guns are among the costliest equipment used in electron beam welding machines.
Technological advancement and increasing application in various fields are expected to drive the market growth of the electron gun during the forecast period. For instance, Sheffield Forgemasters, a UK based company is going to lead a project with a consortium of partners and will explore industrialization of EBW in civil nuclear assemblies. The company will also evaluate the potential of integrating welding into the manufacturing process which would offer material improvements and considerable reductions in manufacturing time and cost. The company has secured a grant of $10.5 million from the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) under the Nuclear Innovation Programme.
Global Electron Guns Market Segmentation
By Application
- Welding
- 3D Printing
- Vacuum Furnaces
- X-Ray Generation
- Others
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Altair Technologies Inc.
- Heatwave Labs Inc.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Kimball Physics
- LK Technologies
- New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.
- Nonsequitur Technologies
- Richardson Electronics
- 7.10. Sciaky, Inc.
- Staib Instruments Inc.
- TWI Global
