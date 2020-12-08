Global Electron Guns Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global electron guns market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The electron gun is the major component of electron beam welding (EBW) machines. The function of an electron gun is to produce a focused beam of a high-speed electron with a velocity between 0.3 to 0.7 times of light. Due to this, the electron guns are among the costliest equipment used in electron beam welding machines.

Technological advancement and increasing application in various fields are expected to drive the market growth of the electron gun during the forecast period. For instance, Sheffield Forgemasters, a UK based company is going to lead a project with a consortium of partners and will explore industrialization of EBW in civil nuclear assemblies. The company will also evaluate the potential of integrating welding into the manufacturing process which would offer material improvements and considerable reductions in manufacturing time and cost. The company has secured a grant of $10.5 million from the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) under the Nuclear Innovation Programme.

Global Electron Guns Market Segmentation

By Application

Welding

3D Printing

Vacuum Furnaces

X-Ray Generation

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Altair Technologies Inc.

Heatwave Labs Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

Kimball Physics

LK Technologies

New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.

Nonsequitur Technologies

Richardson Electronics

7.10. Sciaky, Inc.

Staib Instruments Inc.

TWI Global

