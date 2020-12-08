Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2020-2026

Global organ transplant immunosuppressant drug market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period. After the organ transplant, rejection by the body may occur when a patient’s body does not recognize it and attacks. Hence, patients are prescribed to take immunosuppressant drugs after the transplantation to prevent transplant rejection. Generally, a combination of immunosuppressants is given to the patient. For instance, to prevent organ rejection after kidney transplantation, alemtuzumab in combination with two other drugs that are sirolimus and tacrolimus are given to the patient.

Rising organ transplant all across the globe, development of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies, increasing number of surgeons are some of the pivotal factors for the growth of the immunosuppressant drugs industry globally. Moreover, the introduction of generic versions of expired patented drugs is also expected to provide more access to organ transplants all across the globe.

Transplant recipients are required to take immunosuppressive drugs for the rest of their lives to prevent organ rejection. These drugs aids in making the patients more susceptible to infection hence endangering their health and survival for the remaining life. This is expected to restrain the growth of the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs industry shares during the forecast period.

Moreover, the cost of the immunosuppressive drug is very high however; the health insurance supports the cost of these drugs which, in turn, is benefiting the growth of the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market. The health insurances cover generic drugs and necessary patented drugs after the organ transplant. Moreover, the generic options of various immunosuppressant drugs are rising as a potential solution to overcome the high cost of these drugs for patients who don’t have health insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover the cost of these drugs. Generic versions of immunosuppressants drugs are improving the access and adherence to these drugs for transplant recipients.

Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market- Segmentation

By Drug Class

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Antiproliferative Agents

mTOR Inhibitor

Steroids

Others

By Transplant Type

Heart

Kidney

Lung

Others

Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market- Segment by region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

