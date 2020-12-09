Omega Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Omega Ingredients Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Omega Ingredients Market include AlgaeCytes, BASF SE, BioProcess Algae LLC, Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Polaris SA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, and Omega Protein Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for algae omega in infant food fortification . However, side effects associated with omega ingredients are hampering the market growth.

Omega ingredients, including omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 are dietary constituents that have a major influence on human health. These ingredients have received a great amount of research attention in the past decade as a nutritional food supplement. New sources of omega-3 algae are hitting the headlines recently. Microalgae, a source rich in omega-3 and beta-carotene, has gained immense popularity among manufacturers as a sustainable source of food and fuel.

Based on the source, the fish segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the mild side effects, low cost, convenience of use, and lack of taste or smell. The fish oil supplementations are a quick and safe way of increasing an individual’s omega-3 fatty acid intake, as well as for deriving omega ingredients. Moreover, cold-water fish has the highest amount of DHA and EPA, the two fatty acids closely linked to heart health. People with low risk of cardiovascular disease should consume fatty fish regularly to maintain the omega-3 requirement. These factors are responsible for the increased demand for the fish segment.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing innovations in the products as well as technology. In this region, the leading players are continuously investing in technological advancement, in order to get improved omega ingredient for its wider application. Due to the high demand for omega ingredients, the R&D sector is pacing fast, in order to produce a better product in the market.

Types Covered:

• Omega-3

• Omega-6 & Omega-9

Sources Covered:

• Algae

• Fish

• Plant

Applications Covered:

• Animal Nutrition

• Dietary Supplements

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

