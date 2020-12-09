Plastic Bottles and Containers – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market is expected to reach $55.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Plastic Bottles and Containers Market include Alpha Packaging, Altium Packaging LLC, Amcor PLC, Comar LLC, Container Corporation of Canada Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company, Greiner Packaging GmbH, Plastipak Holdings Inc, RESILUX NV, Smurfit Kappa, Alpack Plastic Packaging, Berry Plastics Corporation, and CKS Packaging, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing adoption of lightweight packaging methods and growing inclination from consumers over other products. However, environmental concern regarding use of plastics and non-availability of raw materials are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/plastic-bottles-and-containers-market/request-sample

Plastic bottles and containers can be defined as a packaging method and its structure is defined as having a neck smaller than that of its whole structure. It is majorly defined as being fit for multiple uses and has the capability of storing both foods and beverages.

Based on the raw material, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as weight reduction compared to glass and allowing a more economical transportation process. Currently, plastic bottles made from PET are widely replacing the heavy and fragile glass bottles, as they offer reusable packaging for mineral water and other beverages. With this rising trend likely to continue, it is set to propel the demand for PET in bottled water packaging.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/plastic-bottles-and-containers-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of two highly populated countries, i.e., China and India. In these countries, the increase in disposable income will act as a supplement for the growth of industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and cosmetics, which in return will help in flourishing the plastic bottles and containers market. With the rapidly growing Chinese economy, there has been an increase in consumer spending on personal and home-care products, such as perfumes and cosmetics. Furthermore, India is also expected to witness a rise in plastic packaging used in the food and beverage industry, especially with the recent nationwide lockdown, which is increasing the need for more long-term food storage.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/plastic-bottles-and-containers-market

Raw Materials Covered:

• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polypropylene (PP)

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Plastic Processing Covered:

• Extraction

• Injection Blow Molding

End Users Covered:

• Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

• Food

• Household Care

• Industrial

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com