Wet Glue Labelling Machine – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Wet Glue Labelling Machine Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wet Glue Labelling Machine Market include CTM Labeling Systems Inc, CVC Technologies Inc, Harland Machine Systems Ltd, In-Line Labeling Equipment Inc, Label-Aire, Labeling System, MPI Label Systems Inc, Newman Labelling Systems, Quadrel Labeling Systems, Weiler Labeling Systems, Ace Technologies Pvt Ltd., Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co.,Ltd., Brothers Pharmamach (India) Pvt Ltd, Qingdao Senmei Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd, and Maruti Machines Pvt. Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing importance of track and trace mechanism and increasing demand from emerging regions. However, quality issues are hampering the market growth.

Labels form a key component of packaging system for a product in order to convey the authenticity and integrity of the product to the end user or consumer. Wet glue labelling machines manufacturers provide labelling systems that allow producers to apply labels to their products. Wet glue labelling machines ensure effective labelling solution in order to maintain consistency and accuracy in terms of high quality label pasting considering label material variety and production speed.

Based on the technology, the automatic segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the higher adoption of automatic wet glue labelling machine to increase productivity. Automatic wet glue labelling machine is suitable for labelling on round bottles, jars, tins, cans, containers and other round objects. These machines are capable of labelling up to 120 units per minute depending on products and label size. It requires minimum change parts and changes over time for different size of containers and suits partial as well as complete/overlapped labelling.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the significant rise in the number of working-class individuals and the increase in disposable incomes of the people. China & India are expected to witness positive growth in the wet glue labels market owing to rising growth in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. With increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, the demand for packaging in the food and beverage industry, and the need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions is increasing.

Glue Types Covered:

• Water Based Adhesive

• Hot Melt Adhesive

Material Types Covered:

• Metallized Film

• Paper

• Plastic

Product Types Covered:

• Automatic Labelling Machines

• Manual Labelling Machines

• Semi-Automatic Labelling Machines

End Users Covered:

• Chemicals

• Cosmetics and Home Care Products

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

