Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Energy as a Service (EaaS) market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include rising industrialization across the globe and increasing focus on reducing energy costs. As per the European Commission, buildings are accountable for nearly 36% of CO2 emissions and 40% of energy consumption in the EU. Currently, nearly 75% of the building stock in the EU is energy inefficient, nearly 35% of the buildings in the EU are more than 50 years old, while only 0.4-1.2% of the building stock is renovated annually.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/energy-as-a-service-eaas-market

Therefore, the European government is supporting energy-efficient buildings through its new rule Directive (2018/844/EU) on the energy performance of buildings, launched in July 2018 as part of the Clean Energy for All Europeans package. Such new provisions will make future buildings much comfortable and greener, which thereby will consume less energy. The new rule encourages the utilization of investments in renovation and is anticipated that SMEs will primarily benefit from renovation, as it accounts for over 70% of the value-added in the EU building sector. This, in turn, will encourage the adoption of EaaS for demand and supply management of energy.

A full Report of Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/energy-as-a-service-eaas-market

EaaS is an advanced business model where a service provider delivers several energy-related services as compared to the only supply of electricity. With the use of distributed energy resources, automatic control systems can offer reactive power support for controlling voltage. Energy service providers can utilize remotely controlled intelligent devices for the management of consumption and decrease the load during peak demand hours. In addition, the emerging concept of a smart home is offering an opportunity for market growth. EaaS is an integrated solution that allows to monitor, automate and control energy consumption, which is beneficial for smart homes.

Global EaaS Market Segmentation

By Type

Power Generation Services

Operational and Maintenance Services

Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Others (Government)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Bernhard

Blackstone Energy Services Inc.

Carbon Lighthouse Inc.

Centrica plc

E.ON SE

EDF Trading Ltd.

Edison International

Enel X s.r.l.

Enertika

ENGIE

Entegrity

Flywheel Energy, LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Ørsted A/S

Schneider Electric SE

Sealed Inc.

Siemens AG

Sunrun Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

Veolia Environnement SA

WGL Holdings, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/energy-as-a-service-eaas-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404