Global Krill Oil Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global market for krill oil is estimated to have a significant CAGR of around 10.8% during the forecast period. Krill oil is also an important alternative to fish oil and extracted from Antarctic krill species. Krill is a source of EPA and DHA. Fats found in krill oil makes easier for the body to use compared to the fish oil as most of the omega 3 fats in fish oil are stored in the triglycerides form. Krill oil may be highly efficient for fight against inflammation rather than other marine omega-3 sources. It contains astaxanthin, a pink-orange pigment that have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It is generally used for high cholesterol and heart disease. However, limited researches were reported to support such uses. The market is mainly driven due to various health benefits, growing awareness for nutritional foods across the globe.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2018 and forecast to 2025.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global krill oil market. Based on the availability of data, information related to pipeline products, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying ‘who-stands-where’ in the market.

Global Krill oil Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Capsules

Softgels

Liquids

Global Krill oil Market by Application

Functional food and beverages

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Animal feed)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Arista Industries Inc

Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS

BASF SE

ConnOils LLC

Coastside Bio Resources

DailyNutra LLC

Douglas Laboratories

Ergomax BV

Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

NutriGold Inc.

NWC Naturals Inc.

Nutracode LLC

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., LTD.

Rimfrost AS

Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.

Viva Naturals Inc.

