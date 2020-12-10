Global Krill Oil Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global market for krill oil is estimated to have a significant CAGR of around 10.8% during the forecast period. Krill oil is also an important alternative to fish oil and extracted from Antarctic krill species. Krill is a source of EPA and DHA. Fats found in krill oil makes easier for the body to use compared to the fish oil as most of the omega 3 fats in fish oil are stored in the triglycerides form. Krill oil may be highly efficient for fight against inflammation rather than other marine omega-3 sources. It contains astaxanthin, a pink-orange pigment that have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It is generally used for high cholesterol and heart disease. However, limited researches were reported to support such uses. The market is mainly driven due to various health benefits, growing awareness for nutritional foods across the globe.
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2018 and forecast to 2025.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the global krill oil market. Based on the availability of data, information related to pipeline products, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying ‘who-stands-where’ in the market.
Global Krill oil Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Capsules
- Softgels
- Liquids
- Global Krill oil Market by Application
- Functional food and beverages
- Dietary supplements
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others (Animal feed)
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Arista Industries Inc
- Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS
- BASF SE
- ConnOils LLC
- Coastside Bio Resources
- DailyNutra LLC
- Douglas Laboratories
- Ergomax BV
- Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
- Norwegian Fish Oil AS
- NutriGold Inc.
- NWC Naturals Inc.
- Nutracode LLC
- Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., LTD.
- Rimfrost AS
- Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.
- Viva Naturals Inc.
