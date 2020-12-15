Ceramic Microspheres – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ceramic Microspheres Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ceramic Microspheres Market include Zeeospheres Ceramics LLC, Trelleborg AB, The Cary Company, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, Akzo Nobel N.V., Polysciences, Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere, Momentive Performance Materials, Luminex Corporation, Dennert Poraver, Chase Corporation, Bangs Laboratories, Advanced Polymers, 3M, and Potters Industries.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increase in construction and related engineering activities and rising fiberglass demand on account of surging demand for durable, light-weight, and non-corrosive components. However, the volatile cost of raw material is hampering the growth of the market.

Ceramic microspheres are microscopic particles intended for use as additives and fillers in paints, mastic, coatings, and other construction materials. The ceramic microsphere is a lightweight, inert, hollow sphere produced from silica & alumina and filled with air or inert gas, typically produced as a by-product of coal combustion at thermal power plants.

Based on the end-user, the paints & coatings segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the higher viscosity, reduced costs, shrinkage, drying time, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing construction industry in China and India coupled with China being one of the largest fiberglass manufacturers in the world.

Types Covered:

• Solid

• Hollow

Products Covered:

• Fillers

• Additives

Applications Covered:

• Rubber Products

• Fiberglass Production

• Mining Explosives Production

• Plastic Products

• Film Ink Production

End Users Covered:

• Paints & Coatings

• Oil & Gas Consumables

• Automotive

• Life Science & Biotechnology

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Building & Construction

• Medical Technology

• Aerospace & Defence

• Biomaterials

• Composites

Ingredients Covered:

• Glass

• Ceramic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

