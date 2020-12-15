3D Motion Capture System Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The Global 3D Motion Capture Market was valued at USD 141.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 266.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2025.

Motion capture (mo-cap) is a technique that digitizes and records human movement patterns for animation purposes in movies or video games. The recorded movement patterns are further mapped into 3D software such as Unity 3D, Maya, Unreal Engine, etc. to move the digital character accordingly. This technology is used extensively to validate computer vision and robotics across the military, medical, sports and entertainment industries.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 3D Motion Capture System market based on system, type and application. It also provides the market size and forecast to 2027 for the entire 3D Motion Capture System market with respect to 5 key regions. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

3D Motion Capture System Market Segments:

By Type

Hardware

Software

Service

By System

Optical 3D System

Passive 3D motion capture system

Non-Optical 3D System

By Application

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Media & Entertainment

Engineering & Industrial Application

Education

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart Home Market Report

What was the 3D Motion Capture System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 3D Motion Capture System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3D Motion Capture System Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

