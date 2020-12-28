Recycled Glass Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global recycled glass market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased trends of recycling across the globe. The industrialization has led to waste generation and large landfills of waste, which in turn, enhanced the demand for recycling of the products.

Various government initiatives and programs promoting the elimination of waste generation and increase the use of recycled materials; along with the awareness programs for cleanliness have also boosted the overall recycling of the products, thus, augmenting the recycled glass industry over the forecast period.

Besides, the use of recycled glass in a wide range of applications including abrasives, bottle & container, fiber glass, highway bead, and others also promotes market growth. Particularly, in the building & construction industry, recycled glass finds a huge application, as it is used as an aggregate together with gravel and sand products for the manufacturing of concrete. It is also used with asphalt generating glassphalt, which finds its application in the construction of the road.

Apart from these, recycled glass is used in many more applications in commercial and residential buildings. Hence, with such a broad portfolio of applications, the recycled glass market is likely to witness growth across the globe over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type, By Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Strategic Materials Inc., ACE Glass Recycling, Balcones Resources Inc., Gallo Glass Co., Dlubak Glass Co., Harsco Corp., Trivitro Corp., and Verallia

Global Recycled Glass Market – Segmentation

By Type

Glass Cullet

Glass Fines & Powder

By Application

Abrasives

Bottle & Container

Fiber Glass

Highway Bead

Others

Global Recycled Glass Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

2M Ressources Inc.

ACE Glass Recycling

Balcones Resources, Inc.

Berryman Glass Recycling,

CAP Glass

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd.

Dlubak Glass Co.

Gallo Glass Co.

Glass Recycled Surfaces

Harsco Corp.

Momentum Recycling, LLC

Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG

Strategic Materials, Inc.

SWARCO Group

Trivitro Corp.

Verallia

VetropackGroup

Vitro Minerals Inc.

