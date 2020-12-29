Global Composite Doors and Windows Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global composite doors and windows market is growing at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for high performance and corrosion resistant doors is a key factor to drive the growth of the global composite doors and windows market. The high performance and corrosion resistant doors play a vital role in the extremely corrosive environment, hence they are highly adopted for such applications due to their nature. The methods and materials are available in the market that is capable of withstanding highly corrosive environments are being used for the manufacturing of high performance and corrosion resistant doors. For instance, to avoids the failure of the fiberglass doors in corrosive environment the fiberglass doors are filled with a corrosion resistant material.

Polypropylene honeycomb and optional cores such as polyisocyanurate foam and gypsum materials are the key materials that are used to manufacture the composite doors and windows. Different type of material is used to make different type of composite doors and windows. For instance, the gypsum core material is used for the purpose of making fire rated doors and frames. The corrosion resistant frame is manufactured with the FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastics) material. .

There are various key players that are contributing towards the growth of the global composite doors and windows market by utilizing the corrosion resistant materials and manufacturing methods, resulting in a door system that will stand up to harsh chemicals, strong cleaning agents, saltwater and other corrosive elements. The gelcoat skin and urethane is highly effective solution in applications that require a fiberglass door. The corrosion resistant doors are waterproof to petroleum products, acids, animal fats and cleaning solvents, hence they are more suitable for the application that requires the use of this kind of solvents. he door panel is manufactured by using the technology of rotational molding that Rotational molding technology is used by the key players to make the door panel with of high density, and cross-linked polyethylene.

The corrosion resistant doors are hardware with virtually configuration of any hardware that is available on a standard hollow metal door, such as passage and locksets, push/ pull and panic devices. The adjustable closers can be attached to either side of the door and available with the optional hold open or time delay features. In the applications of heavy duty interior that includes durability, corrosion resistance and ease of maintenance in a door system. The durability, ease of maintenance in a door system, and corrosion resistance.In addition, the smooth gel coat finish is corrosion resistant that is highly durable and able to withstand repeated washdowns with cleaning agents.

Global Composite Doors and Windows Market- Segmentation

By Type

Wood

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic

Metal

Vinyl

Glass

Others

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Composite Doors and Windows Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Andersen Corp.

CEI Material, Inc.

Chem Pruf Door Co.

Curries Assa Abloy Group Co.

Dortek, Ltd.

ECOSTE (A Venture of Asma Traexim Pvt. Ltd.)

Encraft India Pvt. Ltd. (Subsidiary of DCJ Group)

FiberTech Composite Pvt. Ltd.

FiberlineA/S

Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd.

Just Doors UK, Ltd.

LG Hausys, Ltd.

NCLVeka

Pella Corp.

Premier Windows, Ltd.

Special-Lite, Inc.

Torfenster Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Vellonordic A/S

Window Magic

Worthing Windows

