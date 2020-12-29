Distribution Automation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Distribution Automation Market is expected to reach $23.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Distribution Automation Market include G&W Electric Company, General Electric Company, ABB Group, Power System Engineering, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Landis+Gyr AG, Danaher, S&C Electric Company, Rockwell, Emerson, Siemens AG, Xylem, Inc., Honeywell, Hitachi, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Yokogawa Electric, and Toshiba.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include need for improved grid reliability and operating efficiency, increase in generation of renewable energy, increasing investments to upgrade aging grid infrastructure, and growing need for upgradation of existing distribution network. However, high capital requirement for installation and maintenance of distribution automation systems is likely to hamper the market.

Distribution automation is a solution, which includes monitoring, protecting, controlling, and maintaining the distribution network. It is mainly divided into two areas including distribution substation & feeder automation and customer-end automation. It is inferred or implemented in a closed loop. It helps in optimizing a utility’s operations and directly improves the reliability of its distribution power system.

By communication technology, the wireless segment is projected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period. Wireless communication technology reduces maintenance costs and has easy accessibility of data from remote locations, and increased efficiency which are expected to help drive its demand. Wireless communication technology provides integral support to the utilities by offering high bandwidth and covering a large area.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the high investment in smart grid projects. Asia Pacific is also moving toward clean energy to meet the growing energy needs of the region. The demand for distribution automation in this region is driven mostly by the increasing electricity consumption and the need to upgrade aging infrastructure. Countries in this region are shifting toward clean energy to meet the growing energy demands.

Utilities Covered:

• Private

• Public

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Field Devices

Communication Technologies Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless

Hardware’s Covered:

• Power Quality and Efficiency Devices

• Monitoring and Control Device

• Switching and Power Reliability Devices

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Sector

• Industrial Sector

• Residential Sector

• Medical

• Metallurgy

• Intelligent Building

• Petrochemical

• Power Systems

• Traffic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

