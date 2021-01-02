Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BD Biosciences, R & D Systems Inc, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc, Life Technologies Corporation, ZEUS Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, BioLegand Inc, ALPCO, Enzo Life Sciences, and Shenzen YHLO Biotech Co Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the popularity of lab automation, increased prevalence of various chronic diseases, and technological advancements. However, the high cost associated with the testing procedure is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technologies are used to conduct tests to detect the presence of antibodies in a biological liquid sample. It is used as a quality control check and as a diagnostic tool in plant pathology and medicine.

By application, the cancer segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increased prevalence of the disease among people of all ages regardless of the region they belong to.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies and the countries like the US has highly advanced healthcare systems.

Test Types Covered:

• Competitive ELISA

• Sandwich ELISA

• Multiple and Portable ELISA

• Indirect ELISA

Applications Covered:

• Cancer

• Inflammation

• Immunology

• Infectious Diseases

• Protein Quantitation

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

