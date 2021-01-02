Healthcare API – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Healthcare API Market is expected to reach $309.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare API Market include Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, MuleSoft, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC., eClinicalWorks, Apple Inc., TrueVault, and Google Cloud.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are technological advancement in health care solutions coupled with the co-existence of healthcare and IT services and increased patient satisfaction & development in care quality. However, loss and manipulation of important patient information and concerns related to privacy breaches are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/healthcare-api-market/request-sample

Patient-centric healthcare is a rising trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted in improved outcomes, good patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. The emergence of host services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has improved the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about the experience, speciality, and timing of a doctor before consulting them.

Based on the deployment model, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the availability of free storage space to store and organize healthcare data of patients and hospitals that is easily accessible during emergencies by healthcare professionals and caregivers.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/healthcare-api-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for API-based electronic health record services and wearable medical devices, increasing healthcare investments & adoption of technologically advanced healthcare solutions.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/healthcare-api-market

End Users Covered:

• Vendors

• Healthcare Payers

• Patients

• Healthcare Providers

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

Services Covered:

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Payment

• Medical Device (Wearable)

• Electronic Health Record Access

• Appointments

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com