Foam Plastics – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Foam Plastics Market is expected to reach $84.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Foam Plastics Market include BASF SE, Covestro, Huntsman International Llc, Lanxess, LG Chem, The Dow Chemical Company, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Hexion Inc., Sabic, Shell International B.V., Alchemie Ltd., Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Corp. and Kuwait Polyurethane Industries W.L.L.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include energy sustainability and energy preservation and growth of major end-use industries. However, instability in raw material prices is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/foam-plastics-market/request-sample

Foam Plastics is a type of light cellular plastic made by creating bubbles of gas in the liquid material and solidifying it. These resins used in manufacturing polymer foams, which are used in different end-use industries such as furniture & bedding, building & construction, packaging, and automotive among others.

Based on the type, the polyurethane segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. The PU resin based forms has excellent properties such as extensive range of rigidity, stiffness, and thickness levels. Low-density flexible foams are used in blanket, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. These are also used in thermal insulation and RTM cores.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/foam-plastics-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the low cost of production and the capability to serve the local emerging market better. This region encompasses countries with different levels of economic development. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to its high economic growth rate and heavy investments across industries, such as building & construction, furniture & bedding, automotive, and sports & recreational.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/foam-plastics-market

Types Covered:

• Polyurethane

• Polystyrene

• Phenolic

• Polyolefin

• Other Types

End Users Covered:

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Footwear, Sports & Recreational

• Furniture & Bedding

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com