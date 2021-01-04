Automotive Sensor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Sensor Market is expected to reach $60.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Sensor Market include Allegro Microsystems, LLC, Analog Devices, Inc, APTIV, Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, Sensata PLC, Stmicroelectronics, TE Connectivity and ZF Friedrichshafen.

Growing use of substitute fuel vehicles and rising electrification in automobiles is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, less importance for diesel cars is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-sensor-market/request-sample

Sensors are kind of transducers which notice the variation in its environment owing to mechanical change and move it as electric or optical signal to the concerned component. In automotive, sensors are used to expand a centralized control system for the vehicle. Sensors are installed in vehicles to enlarge reliability of the vehicle and safety of the passenger. Different sensors such as pressure sensors, temperature sensors, position sensors, speed sensors, oxygen sensors, NOx sensors and many other sensors are used in automotive.

Based on the application, the powertrain segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is used to monitor position, speed, gas, pressure, and temperature. These sensors are required for professional and safe operations of powertrain and assist the automobile engines in burning fuel economically by providing precise data to engines to optimize the fuel consumption according to needs of the automobiles.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-sensor-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising per capita income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The region is well-known for producing compact and cost-effective cars and comprises some of the fastest-developing economies of the world.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-sensor-market

Sensor Types Covered:

• Temperature Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Position Sensors

• Current Sensors

• LiDAR Sensors

• Particulate Matter (PM) Sensors

• Proximity Sensors

• Radars

• Relative Humidity Sensors

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• Gas Sensors

• Inertial Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Motion Sensors

• Speed Sensors

• Level Sensors

• Safety Sensors

Products Covered:

• Physical Property

• Process Variable

• Proximity & Positioning

• Chemical Property

Technologies Covered:

• Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

• Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Working principles Covered:

• Capacitive

• Inductive

• Magnetic

• Optical

• Piezoelectric

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Passenger Cars

• Trucks

• Buses

• Two-wheelers

Sales Channels Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

Applications Covered:

• Body Electronics

• Brakes System

• Chassis

• Clutch System

• Engine

• Exhaust

• Fuel Injection and Emission

• Powertrain

• Safety & Control

• Telematics

• Transmission

• Vehicle Security

• Engine & Drivetrain

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com