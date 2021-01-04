Eurowire

Electronic Health Records Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global eHealth market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 16.5%,  during the forecast period. Healthcare providers are increasingly using cloud-based applications to put  resources into the reach of patients to get educated, monitor their own health, and to share and store  their health records. Connected healthcare models such as EHR, IoT medical, telemedicine provides new  and significant opportunities for patients to engage with medical staff to better manage their care.  Technological advancement coupled with adoption of cloud-based services resulted in healthcare  reforms, quality care for the patients and optimization of revenues of healthcare enterprises.

Healthcare systems have been improved over the years after the introduction of cloud services which  benefits patients and professionals. Cloud services streamline administration and helps clinicians to  maintain records of their patients which can be shared to other clinicians or doctors as per requirement.  Additionally, many hospitals and clinics are increasingly using this technology to avoid separate systems  for different functions since it provides centralization and an efficient way to manage patient  information. It is predicted that more than 85% of physicians recommend patients to track their health  at home for better management of diseases and timely treatment. EHR is widely adopted due to error  free maintenance of patient’s records and sharing of results and records any time anywhere without any  difficulty.

With the introduction of IoT services the direct interaction of patients and physicians are reduced by  sharing the patient information through cloud services. IoT platform provides various asset  management, facilities management and various continuous engineering programs, such as cost  efficiency, real time disease management, and quality care of elderly patient, among others. In  developed regions such as the US, UK and Canada, most of the doctors, clinicians and physicians use  smartphone for patient monitoring and management. Various healthcare complexities such as billing  and invoicing, remote monitoring, patient management, error in medical records and so forth are  resolved by the success of R&D in the eHealth market.

These transition services will enable to streamline the payment services, reduce provider risk, curbs the  total cost of bundled procedures and enhance patient care and monitoring. Due to the advancement,  inpatient care can also be moved to outpatient service. Applications and mobile devices are enabling  greater patient engagement for healthcare. Patients can now monitor their health at home with devices  that send reports wirelessly. Remote monitoring, telemedicine, IoT, and mobile devices will enable  healthcare facilities to reduce the burden on health systems as care shifts away from professional  settings. In addition, the EU and other countries have their own strict regulations dealing with the  security measures to avoid loss of patient information and private data.

Global eHealth Market-Segmentation 

By Type

  • Electronic Health Records (EHR)
  • Telemedicine
  • Health Information System (HIS/HIE)
  • mHealth
  • Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)
  • Others (e-Prescribing and Laboratory Information System) By End-User
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Healthcare Consumers
  • Others (Pharmacies)

Global eHealth Market– Segment by Region 

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles 

  • Airstrip Technologies, Inc.
  • AliveCor Inc.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
  • athenahealth, Inc.
  • Carestream Health, Inc.
  • Cerner Corp.
  • Elsevier B.V.
  • Epic Systems Corp.
  • Ergotron, Inc.
  • GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.)
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • IBM Corp.
  • Inferscience, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Masimo Corp.
  • McKesson Corp.
  • Medical Information Technology, Inc.
  • NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • Optum, Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Zynx Health, Inc.

