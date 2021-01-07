Graves’ Disease Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The global graves disease market was estimated to USD 655 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Graves’ disease is an immune system disorder which results in hyperthyroidism. It is the problem that causes the thyroid gland to overproduce thyroid hormones. There are various types of treatments available in the market for diagnosis of this disease such as anti-thyroid medication, Radioactive iodine therapy, and surgeries. The global Graves disease market has been growing significantly due to various factors consist of increasing prevalence of thyroid disorder which is the reason for higher pool of patient suffering from Graves’ disease. Technological advancement in the field of Graves’ disease market has led to the innovations and introduction of various treatments such as radioactive iodine, and thionamides which helps for the emerging growth of the segment. Availability of generic drugs and favourable reimbursement policies also drive the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness across the globe, deteriorating lifestyle due to consumption of alcohol and smoking, and rising thyroid tumors creates the future opportunity and will further boost the market growth. However, there are various factors acting as the barriers for this market which includes cost associated with the treatment and lack of professionals available in the rural areas.

Global Graves’ disease market can be segmented on the basis of diagnosis and treatment. Based on the diagnosis, the market can be bifurcated as ultrasound, imaging test, Radioactive Iodine Uptake and blood sample. On the basis of treatment, the market is diversified as anti-thyroid medication, radioactive iodine therapy and surgery. Among treatment, anti-thyroid medication is expected to hold the largest share due to its property of being the least non-invasive treatment.

Taking into consideration the geographical region the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America dominates the market with its capability of advanced technology which provides various treatments options, and high healthcare spending. Europe has the significant coverage of the market share due to the presence of opportunities for the growth. Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market segment due to rapid developing technologies, increasing awareness among people and rising prevalence of Graves’ disease.

