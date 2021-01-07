Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022

The global male infertility diagnosis and treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Due to the rising incidences of male infertility, there are various developments taking place to provide an effective and reliable solution to overcome this problem. For instance, in May 2019, Aytu BioScience, Inc. declared the availability of MiOXSYS in UK. It is the company’s seminal oxidative stress test for male infertility assessment. Oxidative stress is one of the major causes of male infertility and has negative effects on spermatozoa. It is a major cause of sperm dysfunctioning and DNA damage. MiOXSYS is an advanced in vitro diagnostic test that evaluates seminal oxidative stress. It acts as an influential marker of sperm function. This test will enable UK physicians to conduct effective assessment and monitoring of male infertility patients.

Furthermore, in August 2019, Brooklyn-based Dadi, a startup that offers at-home male fertility test and sperm storage kit, raised $5 million in investment funding. This new funding will enable the company to leverage its customer service capabilities. In addition, with the availability of funding, the company will actively work for the development of new technology for male infertility. Such kinds of developments and funding opportunities are anticipated to increase the reliability and accuracy of male infertility diagnostic tests and would offer considerable opportunity for the growth of the global male infertility diagnosis and treatment market.

The most common diagnostic tests used for male infertility include semen analysis, urinalysis, genetic testing, testicular biopsy and hormonal tests. Semen analysis is the most commonly used test for the evaluation of male infertility. It measures the amount and quality of the fluid released during ejaculation. It assesses the liquid portion referred to as semen or seminal fluid. A normal semen analysis measures sperm count, motility and concentration, semen volume, pH and number or percent of normal and abnormal (defective) sperm in terms of size and shape (morphology).

North America is showing potential growth in the global male infertility market. The factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region include significant awareness for infertility diagnosis and treatment and emerging demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART) in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a rapid growth in the market owing to rising infertility rates and unhealthy lifestyle factors. A significant rise in infertility clinics has been witnessed in the region. For instance, as per National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), in 2017, there were more than 20,000 ART clinics in India providing IVF and IUI (intrauterine insemination) services, merely 1,500 clinics have applied for registration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The key players of the global male infertility diagnosis and treatment market include Merck KGaA, Halotech DNA SL, PerkinElmer, Inc., Vitrolife AB and Medical Electronic Systems. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches and geographical expansion are the major strategies adopted by the major players to expand market share. For instance, in January 2017, PerkinElmer, Inc. acquired Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., a provider of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, instruments and kits to a wide customer base of diagnostic labs, government and private healthcare facilities. This will enable the firm to set up its diagnostics business and further position its long-term growth in the emerging diagnostics market.

Global Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market Segmentation

By Diagnostic Tests

Semen Analysis

Urinalysis

Genetic Testing

Testicular Biopsy

Hormonal Tests

Others (Anti-sperm Antibodies Test and Ultrasound)

By Treatment

Drugs

ART Therapy

Surgery

Global Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market Segmentation by region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

