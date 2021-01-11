North American Virtual Reality Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

North American virtual reality market is growing at a CAGR of around 33.3% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major economies of the North America. The region has well-developed information communication technology (ICT) and employs the adoption of larger number of connected devices. North America is home to the largest companies in terms of revenue, which include Microsoft, Facebook, IBM, Google, and Apple. Moreover, the U.S. is the nation of most of the key players that are operating in the North American virtual reality market. Several companies such as Apple, Inc., Oculus VR, Google, NVIDIA Corporation and so forth are headquartered in the U.S.

North American virtual reality market is segmented into the US and Canada. The US holds the highest market share of 88% in the North America virtual reality market. In the region, Finger Food was the first company who has successfully designed, developed, and implemented the mixed reality technology into an industrial workflow, with an in-house team. The company pioneers in the creation of integrated holographic solutions for various verticals, including healthcare. The solution developed by the company enables the other organizations to tackle projects in a novel way. This includes designing and implementation of powerful digital twin solutions.

One of the prospective solutions that Microsoft, Intel, and Facebook are working on is an “inside-out tracking” technology. The “inside-out tracking” uses sensors built into a virtual reality headset, in order to track the movements of the user rather than completely relying on external equipment’s. This has significantly removed the need of setting up external cameras or having to reside within a designated zone while using a VR device. Thus, such advancements are expected to provide growth to the North American virtual reality market.

North American Virtual Reality Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By System

Non-immersive VR

Semi-immersive VR

Fully-immersive VR

By Application

Entertainment

Gaming

Tourism

Training & Education

Others (Live Events and Real Estate)

Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

