DLP Projector Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The DLP projector market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2019-2025. DLP stands for Digital Light Processing. The DLP projector shines light through the color wheel, the reflective mirror, and finally the lens. The DLP chip developed by Texas Instruments®, aka DMD (Digital Micro Mirror Device), differentiates DLP from LCD projectors. Digital light processing (DLP) projectors use a display device containing optical microelectromechanical technology using a digital micromirror device. DLP projectors have millions of small mirrors that reflect light. Pixels that move toward the screen are called “on” pixels, and pixels that move away from the screen are called “off” pixels. The high-end DLP projector models use 3 separate chips for red, green and blue, while the rest of the models operate on a single chip.

The following players are covered in this report:

BenQ

Acer

Optoma

NEC

Sharp

Vivitek

Panasonic

Christie

BARCO

Digital Projection

Costar

DLP Projector Market segmentation by Type

Ultra-short Throw Projector

Short Throw Projector

Standard Throw Projector

DLP Projector Market segmentation by Segmentation

Business

Education

Home

Cinema

Large Venue

Key Questions Answered by DLP Projector Market Report

1.What was the DLP Projector Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of DLP Projector Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the DLP Projector Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

