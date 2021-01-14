Lab-On-a-Chip Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

A Lab On a Chip market (LOC) is a device which integrate fluidics, electronics, optics and biosensors on to a chip. LoC is a device which basically scale down the single or multiple laboratory functions into chip-format. It acts as a mini laboratory and allows to perform several diagnosis experiments. One of the key features of an LOC’s is, it takes short response time and low fluid volume consumption in diagnosis. Global LOC’s market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during forecasted period (2018-2023). Increasing demand of point of care testing devices across the globe is motivating the growth of this market. High initial cost and complex micro-manufacturing process of LOC’s may affect the growth of this market. However, continuous improvement from global player in LOC’s devices provide a better process control which results in faster analysis and response times. Currently, the roles and applications of LOC in the healthcare system helps in early detection of outbreak disease such as ebola and zika.
Geographically LOC’s market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably a largest market for LOC’s in terms of its uses and revenue generation. Increase in rate of diagnosis test for various viral and pathogenic disease in developed nations are the major factor for growth of LOC market. Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have a great potential for LOC’s market. As it helps in providing better health care facilities at low cost in developing regions. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The extensive regulation of European union, to protect public health have strengthened the European healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry.
GLOBAL LAB-ON-A-CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY PRODUCT TYPE
- REAGENTS & CONSUMABLE
- INSTRUMENTS
BY APPLICATION
- GENOMICS
- PROTEOMICS
- DIAGNOSTICS
- DRUG DISCOVERY
BY TECHNOLOGY
- DNA MICROARRAYS
- MICROFLUIDS CHIP
BY END USER
- HOSPITALS AND DIAGNOSTIC LABS
- PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES
- INDIVIDUALS
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
- NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ITALY
- REST OF EUROPE
- APAC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
- REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- ABAXIS, INC.
- 1DROP DIAGNOSTICS.
- ABBOTT LABORATORIES
- ADHESIVES RESEARCH
- ADVION, INC.
- APOLLO MEDICAL DEVICES, LLC
- ARTEMIS HEALTH
- AXIS-SHIELD
- AXXICON
- BIOFLUIDIX GMBH
- BIOFORCE NANOSCIENCES
- BIOVITESSE, INC.
- BLUSENSE DIAGNOSTICS
- CROSPON LTD.
- DANAHER GROUP
- DNA ELECTRONICS
- FLUXION BIOSCIENCES
- GENALYTE.
- GRAPHENE FRONTIERS
- HICOMP MICROTECH CO. LTD.
- KRYOZ TECHNOLOGIES
- LABSMITH, INC.
- LUNA INNOVATIONS
- MICRALYNE INC
- MICROFLEXIS
- MICRONICS INC
- MICROVISK LTD.
- SIEMENS HEALTHCARE
- SYRRIS LTD.
- ZEPTO LIFE TECHNOLOGY
