Lab-On-a-Chip Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

A Lab On a Chip market (LOC) is a device which integrate fluidics, electronics, optics and biosensors on to a chip. LoC is a device which basically scale down the single or multiple laboratory functions into chip-format. It acts as a mini laboratory and allows to perform several diagnosis experiments. One of the key features of an LOC’s is, it takes short response time and low fluid volume consumption in diagnosis. Global LOC’s market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during forecasted period (2018-2023). Increasing demand of point of care testing devices across the globe is motivating the growth of this market. High initial cost and complex micro-manufacturing process of LOC’s may affect the growth of this market. However, continuous improvement from global player in LOC’s devices provide a better process control which results in faster analysis and response times. Currently, the roles and applications of LOC in the healthcare system helps in early detection of outbreak disease such as ebola and zika.

Geographically LOC’s market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably a largest market for LOC’s in terms of its uses and revenue generation. Increase in rate of diagnosis test for various viral and pathogenic disease in developed nations are the major factor for growth of LOC market. Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have a great potential for LOC’s market. As it helps in providing better health care facilities at low cost in developing regions. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The extensive regulation of European union, to protect public health have strengthened the European healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry.

GLOBAL LAB-ON-A-CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT TYPE

REAGENTS & CONSUMABLE

INSTRUMENTS

BY APPLICATION

GENOMICS

PROTEOMICS

DIAGNOSTICS

DRUG DISCOVERY

BY TECHNOLOGY

DNA MICROARRAYS

MICROFLUIDS CHIP

BY END USER

HOSPITALS AND DIAGNOSTIC LABS

PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

INDIVIDUALS

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ITALY

REST OF EUROPE

APAC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF APAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

ABAXIS, INC.

1DROP DIAGNOSTICS.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ADHESIVES RESEARCH

ADVION, INC.

APOLLO MEDICAL DEVICES, LLC

ARTEMIS HEALTH

AXIS-SHIELD

AXXICON

BIOFLUIDIX GMBH

BIOFORCE NANOSCIENCES

BIOVITESSE, INC.

BLUSENSE DIAGNOSTICS

CROSPON LTD.

DANAHER GROUP

DNA ELECTRONICS

FLUXION BIOSCIENCES

GENALYTE.

GRAPHENE FRONTIERS

HICOMP MICROTECH CO. LTD.

KRYOZ TECHNOLOGIES

LABSMITH, INC.

LUNA INNOVATIONS

MICRALYNE INC

MICROFLEXIS

MICRONICS INC

MICROVISK LTD.

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

SYRRIS LTD.

ZEPTO LIFE TECHNOLOGY

