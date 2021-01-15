Machine to Machine Services Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Machine to machine services market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Machine to Machine communication consists of a basic four-step process including generation of data, transmission of data, analysis of data and the data acted upon. It is one of the most preferred alternatives for connecting multiple devices as it allows communication between devices without human intervention. Machine to Machine communication has a significant potential across the globe as it has applications in numerous domains including smart grid, smart city, healthcare, and agriculture. Machine to Machine services can be used for numerous uses including traffic solutions, waste supply, and electricity among various others. This provides significant growth opportunities for the market.

As technology advances across the globe, it is expected to drive the growth of the machine to machine services market in near future. Furthermore, as the emphasis towards automation increases across the globe, it is expected to create opportunities for the increase in demand of machine to machine services in the near future. Additionally, collaboration between service providers and system integrators for the machine to machine communication is expected to create further opportunities for the augmentation of the market in the near future.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have significant market in the near future owing to the presence of numerous market players in the region. This can be attributed to the increasing penetration of the internet in numerous emerging economies across the region. Furthermore, in countries such as India, the emphasis is towards the establishment of smart cities so as to meet the increasing infrastructural demands by the growing population in the region. This is expected to be one of the prime reasons which are expected to promote the growth of the market in the region. North America is also expected to register a significant share in the market, this can be attributed to the presence of numerous players in the region.

Global Machine to Machine Services Market Segmentation

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By End-User

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Automotive

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AT&T, Inc.

Cellusys

Deutsche Telekom AG

Rogers Communications, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

Aeris Communications, Inc.

Amdocs, Inc.

Cantaloupe Systems, Inc.

Wipro, Ltd.

Inseego Corp.

KORE Wireless Group

JT (Jersey), Ltd.

Digi International, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Gemalto N.V.

Vodacom Business Group

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

M2M Connectivity PTY Ltd.

Nayax, Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

