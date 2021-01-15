Soft Tissue Repair Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global soft tissue repair market is growing rapidly. The increasing incidence of soft tissue injuries in the aging population is driving the market growth. Soft tissue injuries are those injuries which occur in the case of overuse of muscles, ligaments, and tendons. For instance, excessive running may risk in musculoskeletal injuries such as calf strain. Some of the common soft tissue injuries include ankle sprain, back strain, calf strain, golfers, tennis elbow, bruising, tendinitis, and hamstring strain.

Robots to Complement Human Surgeons

Researchers have taken robotics to a new level in the operating theater. They have used robots perform surgery on soft tissue in live pigs and determined that they perform surgery more effectively than human surgeons. The team at the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and Children’s National Health System in 2016, demonstrated how Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR) performed surgeries on soft tissues better than human surgeons.

STAR is a robotic technology that eliminates the surgeon’s hands from the procedure effectively. In tests on dead and live tissue, the STAR system performed better than other methods on a number of critical measures. These measures included consistency of suture spacing and the amount of pressure that the joined tissue can withstand before occurring of the leakage – an area with the significant potential complication in anastomosis.

FDA Clearance for Novel Knee System for Robot-Assisted Surgeries

In January 2019, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its ROSA Knee System for robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgeries. ROSA Knee improves bone cut accuracy and range of motion gap analysis for potentially improving flexion and restoration of natural joint movement.

About ROSA Knee

ROSA Knee is a robotic-assisted surgical system intended to help surgeons in surgical procedures. This can assist surgeons with bone resections. In addition, it helps the surgeons to assess the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. By using computer and software technology the surgeons can move and control surgical instruments, and thereby, offers enhanced precision and flexibility is achieved during total knee replacement surgical procedures.

ROSA Knee features Atlas imaging protocol of the company that creates a 3D model and plan of bone anatomy of a patient using X-ray based preoperative imaging. In addition, it provides intraoperative, real-time mapping of a patient’s anatomy and motion in order to help healthcare professionals personalize procedures and hence improve outcomes.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market – Segmentation

By Type

Tissue Mesh

Fixation Devices

Other

By Application

Breast Reconstruction

Hernia Repair

Dental Repair

Orthopedic Repair

Other (Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair)

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market- by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

ACell, Inc.

Allergan PLC

Arthrex, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (A Becton, Dickinson and Co.)

Cook Medical, Inc.

7.7. Herniamesh S.r.l.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

Meccellis Biotech

Medtronic, PLC

Organogenesis, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

TELA Bio, Inc.

Via Surgical Ltd.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

