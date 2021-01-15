Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

An ultrasonic aspirator is a surgical tool that uses low-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to fragment tissue while simultaneously irrigating and aspirating the surgical field. It has various advantages such as effective bone removal improved visibility, less collateral damage and many more. The major driver contributing to the growth of the ultrasonic aspirator market is increasing focus on minimal invasive surgery. In addition, the market growth is attributed to favorable medical reimbursement policies, increase in patients having a neurological disorder, and technological advancement in ultrasonic aspirator. However, there are some factors such as high cost of equipment and lack of trained personnel among others which may hamper the growth of the market.

The global ultrasonic aspirator market by product can be classified into integrated and standalone. The standalone segment estimated to have significant market share due to its simplified design, lower cost and relatively less risk of damage. The integrated segment is anticipated to have considerable growth mainly due to the possibility of customization and advancement in technology. Moreover, surgeons have wide application of ultrasonic aspirators devices for surgical procedures such as gynaecology, tumor resection and many others. Development of combination devices and wireless ultrasonic aspirator are some of the key opportunities that can contribute in the growth of the ultrasonic aspirator market.

The global ultrasonic aspirator market is further analyzed and segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have the significant market share in the global ultrasonic aspirator market. This is mainly due to the presence of technically advanced hospitals, large number of surgeries performed and mostly due to the presence of major players such as Olympus Corp. And Misonix Inc. Asia-Pacific is considered to witness considerable market growth in the global ultrasonic aspirator market during the forecast period. The contribution of domestic player and an improving economy are the reason for the market growth. Moreover, Europe is projected to have considerable market share mainly due to well-established healthcare facility and a high number of surgeries performed.

Global Ultrasonic AspiratorMarket Segmentation

By Product

Integrated

Standalone

By Application

Neurosurgery

Gynaecological surgery

Brain Cancer

Cerebrospinal Fluids Related Disorders

Ischemic Stroke

Others (Traumatic Brain Injury)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical 0Centres (ASCS)

Clinics

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Söring GmbH

Biomedicon Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Meta Dynamic, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corp.

Wells Johnson Co.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

