Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

An ultrasonic aspirator is a surgical tool that uses low-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to fragment tissue while simultaneously irrigating and aspirating the surgical field. It has various advantages such as effective bone removal improved visibility, less collateral damage and many more. The major driver contributing to the growth of the ultrasonic aspirator market is increasing focus on minimal invasive surgery. In addition, the market growth is attributed to favorable medical reimbursement policies, increase in patients having a neurological disorder, and technological advancement in ultrasonic aspirator. However, there are some factors such as high cost of equipment and lack of trained personnel among others which may hamper the growth of the market.
The global ultrasonic aspirator market by product can be classified into integrated and standalone. The standalone segment estimated to have significant market share due to its simplified design, lower cost and relatively less risk of damage. The integrated segment is anticipated to have considerable growth mainly due to the possibility of customization and advancement in technology. Moreover, surgeons have wide application of ultrasonic aspirators devices for surgical procedures such as gynaecology, tumor resection and many others. Development of combination devices and wireless ultrasonic aspirator are some of the key opportunities that can contribute in the growth of the ultrasonic aspirator market.
The global ultrasonic aspirator market is further analyzed and segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have the significant market share in the global ultrasonic aspirator market. This is mainly due to the presence of technically advanced hospitals, large number of surgeries performed and mostly due to the presence of major players such as Olympus Corp. And Misonix Inc. Asia-Pacific is considered to witness considerable market growth in the global ultrasonic aspirator market during the forecast period. The contribution of domestic player and an improving economy are the reason for the market growth. Moreover, Europe is projected to have considerable market share mainly due to well-established healthcare facility and a high number of surgeries performed.
Global Ultrasonic AspiratorMarket Segmentation
By Product
- Integrated
- Standalone
- By Application
-
Neurosurgery
Gynaecological surgery
Brain Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluids Related Disorders
Ischemic Stroke
Others (Traumatic Brain Injury)
-
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical 0Centres (ASCS)
Clinics
-
Regional Analysis
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Italy
Spain
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Stryker Corp.
Integra LifeSciences Corp.
Söring GmbH
Biomedicon Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
- Misonix, Inc.
Meta Dynamic, Inc.
Medtronic PLC
Olympus Corp.
Wells Johnson Co.
