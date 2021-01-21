Commercial Drones Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on the Global Commercial Drones Market According to OMR analysis, the Global Commercial Drones Market is expected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 41% during 2017-2022. Global Commercial Drones Market has witnessed a significant growth due to high demand of commercial drones in various applications such as search and rescue operations, agriculture and surveillance. The market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, category, applications and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and Predictive Analysis of the Market.

An impressive growth has been recorded in the Global Commercial Drones Market due to high adoption of commercial drones in a wide range of applications such as product delivery, agriculture and surveillance, high altitude mapping and so forth. Moreover, reduction in sizes of drones as well as technological advancements has been motivating the market. As the energy required by these drones is very less as compared to large delivery vehicles, they are highly used. Additionally, easy control through a wireless remote controller makes it highly usable device in the industry. The key players in Global Commercial Drones Market are Israel Aerospace industry, Lockheed martin Corporation, Denel SOC Ltd., BAE Systems, Finmeccanica SPA (Leonardo), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Ltd. and so forth which serves the industry globally.

Recently, Qatar has announced to used drones for 2022 FIFA World Cup Drones a?s they will play a fundamental ?role ?in ensuring ?the ?local ?construction ?industry ?to ?deliver ?the ?portfolio of ?programmes ?that ?are ?needed ?to ?successfully ?host the tournament ? and ?deliver ?Qatar’s exciting ?2030 ?National ?Vision. However, certain factors such as high price of drones and their limited commercialization has been hindering the market growth. Additionally, air traffic safety concerns have been acting as a major restraint for the market.

The Global Commercial Drones Market by region is segmented on the basis of regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America holds the largest market share in the Global Commercial Drones Market due to wide adoption of technology in the region as well as high disposable incomes of their population. Moreover, APAC region has been predicted to be the fastest growing region in the commercial drones market due to emerging markets in these countries as well as increasing public awareness towards technological advancements.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

