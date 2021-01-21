Topical Dispenser – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Topical Dispensers Market is expected to reach $748.42 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Topical Dispensers Market include Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Bausch Health Companies, Merck & Co, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Ltd, Crescita Therapeutics Inc., Mylan, DoseLogix, Porex Corporation, SpecializedRx Products, LLC, Volumetric Inc., Super Brush LLC, BIOSRX, Simcro, and Puritan Medical Products.

Increasing cases of skin disease, technological advancements and the growing ageing population are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness is hampering the growth of the market.

Topical dispensers offer easy access to medication with safe use and add value to drug products. Topical dispenser applicators are reliable as they deliver automatic and consistent doses, assuring the same viscosity and no user-variability. They offer accuracy during the mixing and filling of the product and negate the chances of excess medication.

Based on the end-users, the home care settings segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to convenience and affordability, a growing number of patients are opting for home-based cures. Home care settings eliminate the need for patients to travel to healthcare facilities, thus saving time and money.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of psoriasis, government spending more on research and development and rising approvals and launches of innovative topical formulations.

Types Covered:

• Swab Topical Dispensers

• Metered Topical Dispensers

Products Covered:

• Solid

• Semi-Solid

• Liquid

• Transdermal Products

Route of Administrations Covered:

• Vaginal Drug Delivery

• Rectal Drug Delivery

• Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

• Nasal Drug Delivery

• Dermal Drug Delivery

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Burn Centers

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

