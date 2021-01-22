Gluten-Free Ready Meals – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market include Unilever, Nestle SA, Kirsty’s, Kerry Group, Dr Schar AG / SPA, Conagra, Inc., and Amy’s Kitchen.

Increasing digestive systems and cholesterol level related issues and rising instances of gluten allergies and celiac disease are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, price sensitivity is hampering the growth of the market.

The gluten-free diet is essential for people with gluten allergies and celiac disease, a condition which causes inflammation in small intestines. Most of the gluten-free foods available are healthy and help in the weight loss with the right combinations and proportions of other foods.

Based on the distribution channel, the convenience stores segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these stores are easily available in cosmopolitical as well as developing cities which makes it easy for manufacturers to reach out to maximum consumers.

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as stringent government regulation for labelling allergens such as gluten-free on food products and coupled high consumers following a gluten-free diet have resulted in an increasing number of consumers opting gluten-free ready meals in the country.

Types Covered:

• Frozen Meal

• Dried Meal

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Online Stores

• Convenience Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

