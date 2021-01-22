Cartonboard – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cartonboard Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cartonboard Market include WEIG, Qualvis Print & Packaging, Orora, MPS Packing, Box-Pak, JK Paper, Grigeo, Cartoveneta, BPIF Cartons, Jaymar Packaging, Barcelona Cartonboard, ALLPACK, Mayr-Melnhof, and Glossop Cartons.

Growing demand for premium and high-performance packaging products and a strong level of new product developments in under-developed markets are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, due to the lack of development in the area of white line chipboard and increasing demand for virgin fiber is hampering the growth of the market.

Cartonboard is a multilayer material of cellulose fiber derived from wood. These layers are combined in the wet state on the board machine and may comprise one or more different types of pulp. The top layer usually has a smooth white pigmented coating based on china clay and/or calcium carbonate. The reverse side may also be coated or it may be white, brown, cream, or grey in colour depending on the grade of fiber used.

Based on the end-user, the food and beverages segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing investment to enhance the packaging and shelf-life of frozen food to meet the demand is expected to bring innovative packaging solutions.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as increasing government concerns of Asian countries associated with packaging wastes are likely to compel companies to adopt environment-friendly options, such as folding cartons, as a viable choice for packaging.

End Users Covered:

• Cosmetics and Toiletries

• Electronics

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

• Tobacco

Products Covered:

• White Lined Chipboard

• Uncoated Recycled Board (URB)

• Solid Unbleached Sulphate (SUS)

• Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS)

• Folding Boxboard (FBB)

• Coated Recycled Board (CRB)

Applications Covered:

• High-Quality Graphic Printing

• Packaging

• Sculptures

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

