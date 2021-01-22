Atomic Force Microscopy – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Atomic Force Microscopy Market is expected to reach $819.06 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Atomic Force Microscopy Market include WITec, Park Systems, Oxford Instruments, NT-MDT, Nanosurf, Horiba, NanoMagnetics Instruments, Hitachi, Bruker, and Nanonics Imaging.

High demand for 3D ICS from semiconductor and electronics industry, technological advancements and support from several governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research and development are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of equipment and damage to samples because of contact-mode AFM are hampering the growth of the market.

Atomic force microscope (AFM) is a high resolution for scanning probe microscopy and is the most versatile and powerful microscopy technology for studying samples at the nanoscale. Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) is essential for the visualization and measurement of nanometre-scale structures. AFM provides the image in three-dimensional topography, at atomic resolution with angstrom scale, with minimum sample preparation.

Based on the grade, the industrial-grade segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising demand for the precision and high-quality images in detecting and visualizing even the smallest surface structures and defects in nanomaterials.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the numerous technological advancements, growing investments in the semiconductor industry and continuous efforts by telecom operators to introduce advanced technologies to achieve better productivity and accurate nanoscale measurements.

Offerings Covered:

• Probes

• Software

• Atomic Force Microscopes

Grades Covered:

• Research Grade

• Industrial Grade

Applications Covered:

• Life Sciences

• Materials Science

• Semiconductors and Electronics

• Academics

• Other Applications

Types Covered:

• Automated AFM

• Manual AFM

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

