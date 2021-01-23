Deep Brain Stimulation in Parkinson’s Disease – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Deep Brain Stimulation in Parkinson’s Disease Market is expected to reach $1,509.07 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Deep Brain Stimulation in Parkinson’s Disease Market include Abbott, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Beijing PINS Medical Co, Boston Scientific Corporation, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd, Medtronic, Neuronetics Inc, NeuroPace Inc and Nevro Corporation.

Increasing incidence of neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD) and supportive government policies and laws of the countries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a surgical side effect is restraining the market growth.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the placement of a medical device called a neurostimulator (sometimes referred to as a “brain pacemaker”), which sends electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain. DBS is used to manage some of the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease that cannot be adequately controlled with medications. It is recommended for people who have PD with motor fluctuations and tremor inadequately controlled by medication, or to those who are intolerant to medication, as long as they do not have severe neuropsychiatric problems.

Based on end user, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to several advantages offered by ASCs, such as shorter procedure time and same-day discharge as compared to the hospitals. Moreover, most of the neurosurgeries can now be performed at ASCs as surgical procedures turn out to be more advanced and less invasive.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of psychological disorders, rise in awareness about treatments, availability of highly skilled physicians, and presence of well-established healthcare facilities. Furthermore, rising adoption of technologically advanced medical devices and rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to boost the growth of DBS devices market in this region.

Products Covered:

• Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

• Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• Hospitals

• Neurology Clinics

• Research Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

