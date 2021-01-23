Virtual Clinical Trials – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019 to 2027.



Some of the key players profiled in the Virtual Clinical Trials Market include Clinical Ink, Covance, CRF Health, ICON plc, LEO Innovation Lab, Medable, Medidata, Oracle, Parexel, PRA Health Sciences, and Science 37.

Rising healthcare digitization, need for patient diversity clubbed with enhanced data collection in clinical trials, and adoption of tele health are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, outdated clinical trials are hampering the market growth.

Virtual clinical trials are a relatively new method of collecting safety and efficacy data from human trial participants. These trials take full advantage of the omnipresent technology and online social engagement that are a part of its participants’ lives, by using electronic versions of all trial processes including recruitment, informed consent, patient counselling, and data collection.

Based on the study design, the interventional trials segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of studies to develop new medications for various diseases. Furthermore, the digitalization of various laboratories has fuelled the market growth for this segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising outsourced research and development activities in this region to deliver advanced healthcare. Furthermore, increasing per capita income and favorable government initiatives coupled with is boosting the market growth across the region.

Implications Covered:

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Oncology

Study Designs Covered:

• Expanded Access Trials

• Interventional Trials

• Observational Trials

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

