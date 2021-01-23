Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market is expected to reach $88.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market include 3M, Aptar Pharma, Bespak, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intersect ENT, OptiNose, Inc., Teleflex Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and UCB, Inc.

Growing preference for nasal products, increasing prevalence of respiratory and neurological diseases, and surge in intranasal product launches are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, moderate complications and side effects associated with the use of nasal products are hampering the market growth.

Drug delivery refers to a process of delivering a drug into the patient’s body to have an effective therapeutic effect. Different modes are used for the delivery of drug. Nasal and pulmonary routes are most popular modes for delivering drug. The global drug delivery market is growing at a significant rate due to growing awareness in the field and technical innovations in the field. Intranasal drug delivery refers to a process of delivering the administered drug through nasal route. Drugs that are delivering through nasal means may be prescribed for acute or chronic treatments. Various types of drugs that are delivered through nasal cavity are local anaesthetics, antibiotics, pain relief drugs, calcium supplements, vasoconstrictors, snuffs, antihistamines and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the discounts offered, as well as cost-effectiveness to patients and payers in the long run. Moreover, increasing inclination towards online purchases has brought advantages to the online pharmacies segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing product development protocols, economic growth, and increase in the number of local market players involved in the development of novel drug delivery systems. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing intranasal drug delivery markets in Asian region. This is due to large investment by various major companies in these countries. Some of the key driving forces for intranasal drug delivery market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and improvement in the healthcare facilities.

Products Covered:

• Liquid Delivery Device

• Powder Delivery Device

• Pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler

Dosages Covered:

• Multi-Dose

• Unit-Dose

Applications Covered:

• Neurological Disorder

• Pain Management

• Respiratory Disorders

• Vaccination

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

