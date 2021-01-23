Starch Sweetener – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Starch Sweetener Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Starch Sweetener Market include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Uniglad Ingredients UK Ltd, Tereos SA, Ingredion Inc., and Tate & Lyle PLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities GmbH, and Cargill Incorporated.

While the elements like growing interest for sweeteners in processed food, rising inclination toward low-calorie sweetener and low-calorie beverages, and increasing investments in the starch market to strengthen the starch sweeteners production is likely to drive the growth of the market. However, the replacement of sugar with low-calorie sweeteners, such as aspartame and stevia can reduce the calorie intake, and thus, help in weight and blood sugar level management. This may create a huge gap in terms of demand for starch sugars, thus, hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/starch-sweetener-market/request-sample

Starch is a carbohydrate extracted in the form of starch milk from agricultural raw materials such as wheat, corn, rice, and cassava. Starch sweeteners meet the demand of sweetening mixtures and bring additional functionality to many sectors (confectionery, beverages, dairy products, etc.,) contributing to the texture, color stability, and flavor of the final product, while also remaining economic.

Based on the product type, the high-fructose corn syrup segment has a growing prominence in the forecast period due to cost-effective benefits of the product when used as a sugar substitute as compared to conventional sugar, and easy logistics and handling of the product because of its stability which makes it a convenient option for various food manufacturers.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/starch-sweetener-market

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to increased application of low Glycemic Index (GI) sugar substitutes in processed food and beverages. Besides, there has been growing demand for sweeteners, such as High Fructose Corn Syrup x (HFCS) in confectionery and bakery applications.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/starch-sweetener-market

Product Types Covered:

• High-fructose Corn Syrup

• Glucose Syrups

• Fructose

• Dextrin

• Sugar Alcohols

Applications Covered:

• Beverages

• Confectionery

• Dairy and Desserts

• Dietary Supplements

• Meat and Meat Products

• Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

• Bakery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com