Indian Online Music Streaming Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian online music streaming market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing smartphone penetration with the rise in internet penetration across the country. Further, the reduction in the cost of mobile internet has positively impacted the market as well. In 2020, owing to the lockdown in the country concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and rise in the popularity of regional content is assisting the market growth as well. According to Gamma Gaana, Ltd., regional music accounts for more than 35% of music streaming consumption in the country, where more than half of all users living in smaller cities and rural areas. Further, as per the music application, the country’s music streaming users will increase to 600 million by 2023 owing to the demand for regional content.

However, there are very few people who are ready to pay for music or content in the country. Most platforms in the country offer full catalogs of albums and songs with few advertisements in between. This compels platforms to rely on ad revenues, hence sowing the market growth in the country.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Service

By Content-Type

By Platform

By End-User

By Revenue Model

Regions Covered- India

Competitive Landscape- Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Gamma Gaana Ltd, Google LLC., Spotify AB, Saavn Media Pvt. Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Indian Online Music Streaming Market Report Segment

By Service

On-Demand streaming

Live Streaming

By Content-Type

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

By Platform

Browsers

Applications

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Advertisement

Company Profiles

Airtel Digital,Ltd.

com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Gamma Ganaa, Ltd.

Google, LLC.

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Saavn Media Pvt Ltd.

SoundCloud Ltd.

Spotify AB.

