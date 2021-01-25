Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to reach $7.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market include American Ultraviolet, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Halma Plc, oninklijke Philips N.V., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Xenex., Xylem Inc, Trojan Technologies, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Advanced UV, Inc., Enaqua, and Greenway Water Technologies.

Some of the factors such as rising concerns regarding safe drinking water in emerging nations and growing command for UV disinfection equipment due to threats of infectious diseases are propelling the market growth. However, the lack of residual capability of UV disinfection equipment is hindering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ultraviolet-uv-disinfection-equipment-market/request-sample

Ultraviolet (UV) is a form of light, used for many purposes in water treatment, as it is a chemical-free process that only adds UV light to water. In this process, water is flowing through a stainless chamber to purify water from powerful bacteria with the help of UV- lamps. The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is used on many industrial applications including food and beverage, biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, centralized drinking water, swimming pools.

Based on the end user, the municipal segment is estimated to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to growing concerns about environmental safety and the need for proper disposal of toxic chemicals in water bodies.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ultraviolet-uv-disinfection-equipment-market

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increase in incidences of pandemic diseases such as H1N1, chronic diseases, and ageing population. Moreover, hospitals across North America especially in the U.S. are now using automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems instead of manual cleaning to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ultraviolet-uv-disinfection-equipment-market

Power Rating’s Covered:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Components Covered:

• Ballasts/Controller Units

• Quartz Sleeves

• Reactor Chambers

• UV Lamps

• Other Components

Deployment Modes Covered:

• Wall Mounted

• Module

• Other Deployment Modes

Marketing Channels Covered:

• Indirect Marketing

• Direct Marketing

Applications Covered:

• Air Treatment

• Process Water Disinfection

• Surface Disinfection

• Water Treatment

• Waste-Water Treatment

• Food And Beverage Disinfection

• Transport

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Hospitality & Clinic

• Industrial

• Municipal

• Residential

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com