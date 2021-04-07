Water Hardness Test Strip – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Water Hardness Test Strip Market is expected to reach $87.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Water Hardness Test Strip Market include Bartovation LLC, Spectris, Danaher Corporation, Amity International, LaMotte Company, Johnson Test Paper Ltd., Industrial Test Systems, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Serim Research Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co. Ltd., Isolab Laborgerate GmbH, Aqua Cure Ltd., Avantor, Inc., and US Water Systems, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in demand for water testing from various industrial sectors, stringent rules and regulations imposed by related government bodies with regards to water quality, growing demand for laboratory testing of water by civil bodies, increase in R&D and technological advancements by manufacturers, and growing usage of accurate water testing in non-industrial applications. However, lack of water quality control systems, technology, and infrastructure in developing economies may restrain the market growth.

Water hardness test strip is a tool that measures the quality of water for an ideal project, the hardness in water is usually measured by the titration with an EDTA solution. These strips are offered in various packaging sizes which consist of a certain amount of strips, the water hardness test kit is also available. It can be used in residential as well as any commercial application such as industries, laboratories, etc. It helps in finding out the calcium level even before it creates a problem in the water.

By application, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to stringent rules and regulation imposed by government bodies with regards to usage of industrial water has led rise in demand for water hardness test strip in the various industrial sectors such as food and beverages manufacturers, chemical manufacturers as well as water treatment sectors. Industrial water use includes water used for purposes such as fabricating, processing, washing, diluting, cooling, or transporting a product; incorporating water into a product; or for sanitation needs within the manufacturing facility. The use of water hardness test strips in industries is preferred as it is the quickest and cost-effective method to determine the quality of water being used. Through these results, the user can also determine the level of water treatment to be done, which helps save costs for the industry.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is likely to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to industrial shift and technological advancements that made water usage an important factor specifically in the industrial sector. The global marketplace for water hardness test strips is slated to achieve the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific owing to the extensive efforts from all the stakeholders in the supply chain, be it the governmental, non-governmental, or private organizations, in the direction of improvising the environmental criteria of sustainability.

Types Covered:

• Magnesium Concentration Measurement

• Calcium Concentration Measurement

Sales Channels Covered:

• Non-retail

• Retail

Applications Covered:

• Laboratory

• Industrial

• Other Applications

Packaging Sizes Covered:

• 200 Strips

• 100 Strips

• 50 Strips

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

