Heat Pump Water Heater – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market is expected to reach $2.64 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Heat Pump Water Heater Market include A.O. Smith Corporation, Alpha-Innotec, Darkin, GE Appliances, Hangzhou Jinjiang Solar, Hitachi, BOSCH, Lennox International Inc, Midea Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic, Pentair, Stiebel-Eltron, Wotech, EMERSON, LG Electronics, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, Fujitsu General, Haier, and United Technologies.

Some of the factors such as the reduction in CO2 emissions and governmental incentives and regulations to enhance energy efficiency are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of heat pump water heaters in developing and underdeveloped countries is hindering the market growth.

Heat pump water heaters normally use electricity to move heat from one place to another instead of generating heat directly, which helps in reducing energy consumption by three times compared with conventional electric resistance water heaters. To move the heat from one place to another, the heat pump water heaters work like a refrigerator but in reverse, as the heat pump water heaters pull the heat from the surrounding air and keep it at a higher temperature in a tank to heat water.

Based on the storage refrigerant type, the R410A segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as R410A is a low-pressure gas that is stored in copper coils and absorbs the heat that passes through various copper components. R410A is a gas that is used as a refrigerant in HVAC for heating and cooling applications.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the increase in the use of renewable energy and energy-efficient products and various initiatives to enhance the installation of heat pump water heater to increase energy efficiency and reduce environmental pollution by the Asia Pacific countries.

Types Covered:

• Air Source Heat Pump

• Geothermal Heat Pump/Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP)

• Water Source Heat Pump

Rated Capacities Covered:

• Up to 10 kW

• 10-20 kW

• 20-30 kW

• 30-100 kW

• 100–150 kW

• Above 150 kW

Storage Tank Capacities Covered:

• Up to 500 Liters

• 500-1,000 Liters

• Above 1,000 Liters

Storage Refrigerant Types Covered:

• R410A

• R407C

• R744

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Use

• Industrial Use

• Residential Use

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

