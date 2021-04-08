Mixed Reality – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Mixed Reality Market is expected to reach $7,577.02 million billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 45.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mixed Reality Market include Eon Reality, Inc., Facebook, Google Inc., HTC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic leap, Inc., Meta Company, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Oculus VR LLC, Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc, Vuzix Corporation, Canon, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Acer Inc., Accenture PLC, and AsusTek Computer Inc..

While the factors like growing adoption in various industries and rising awareness of the technology, along with content availability are propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of mixed reality devices is hindering the market growth.

Mixed reality (MR) is a technology that consolidates virtual and augmented reality visualization to give real interactive conditions to the clients while watching movies or playing games. Mixed reality can include augmented reality, augmented virtuality, and other mixed configurations. Instead of residing in an entirely virtual world, virtual objects are anchored into the user’s real-world, thereby making the virtual interactions appear to be real.

Based on the end user, the gaming and entertainment segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the gaming & entertainment industries are on a continuous process to bring innovation in the respective fields and the use of mixed reality makes the game and movies not only appealing but also more interactive. In addition, the rise in the need for innovation by users encourages both industries to invest in such technologies, which is expected to supplement the growth of the segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise in the rate of economic growth, the increase in the adoption of technologically advanced solutions, the rise in the penetration of smartphones in emerging economies such as China and India, and the growth in the usage of technology in end-use industries.

Components Covered:

• Software and Algorithms

• Hardware

Device Types Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless

Display Devices Covered:

• Eyeglasses

• Head-Up Display (HUD)

• Head-Mounted Display

• Personal Digital Assistant

• Cave Automatic Virtual Environment (CAVE)

Applications Covered:

• Maintenance

• Interactive Product Content Management (IPCM)

• Simulation Based Learning (SBL)

• Navigation

• Consumer

End Users Covered:

• Architecture & Construction

• Archaeology & Tourism

• Government

• E-commerce & Retail

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Sports

• Gaming and Entertainment

• Education

• Aerospace & Defense

• Engineering

• Medical

• Automotive

• Information Technology (IT)

• Healthcare

• Military Training

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

