Video as a Service- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Video as a Service Market is expected to reach $7.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Video as a Service Market include Zoom Video Communications, Sonic Foundry, Wickr, Poly, Adobe, StarLeaf, Vidizmo, RingCentral, Qumu Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Lifesize , ON24, Microsoft, LogMeIn, Pexip Limited, Kollective, Amazon Web Services, Google, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Cisco, BlueJeans, Kaltura and Avaya.

Growing demand for real-time and remote access video services, increasing number of internet users around the world and adoption of cloud-based services by enterprises is driving the market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/video-as-a-service-market/request-sample

Video as a Service is a face-to-face visual connection between two or multiple group of people residing in separate locations, for the purpose of communication. Video as a Service is the process of monitoring & observing the activities, the behavior and movements of an individual or a group to provide improved security. Video conferencing offers transmission of static images, text, full-motion video images, and high-quality audio between two locations.

Based on the end user, the banking, financial services and insurance segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as VaaS solutions enable this industry to transform branches into sales and service channels without hiring more onsite staff and these solutions facilitate better internal communication, knowledge sharing, and investor relations.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/video-as-a-service-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure and several technological service providers partnering with solution providers to enhance and provide customized offerings as per the business requirements of local clients.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/video-as-a-service-market

Products Covered:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Platforms Covered:

• Network Management

• Devices Management

• Application management

Cloud Deployment Modes Covered:

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Devices Covered:

• Enterprise Computing

• Mobility Devices

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small Medium Enterprises

Applications Covered:

• Training and Development

• Marketing and Client Engagement & Collaboration

• Corporate Communications

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Telecommunications and ITeS (Information Technology enabled Services)

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Education

• Public Sector

• Government and Defense

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com