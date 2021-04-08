Insulated Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Insulated Packaging Market is expected to reach $21.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Insulated Packaging Market include Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Deutsche Post DHL, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co, Huhtamaki OYJ, International Paper, Nippon Paper Group, Polar Tech Industries Inc., Sonoco Products, Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd, Thermal Packaging Solutions, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, Greiner Group, Innovia Films, Sofrigam, and Winpak.

Surging demand for temperature-sensitive goods and increasing global urban population are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations are hampering the market growth.

Insulated packaging comprises a combination of materials that have low thermal conductivity and are heat-resistant or poor conductors of heat. Insulation packaging is vital for combating energy losses during transportation and storage. Insulated packaging is regarded as the optimum solution for keeping products refrigerated, frozen, and warm, and for reducing the effects of variable temperature.

Based on the application, the cosmetics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing cosmetics demand because of the high consumer’s purchasing power, and also insulated packaging for cosmetics is intended to keep the contents of the package safe from external damage.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a huge demand due to the growing utilization of insulated packaging in the food and beverages sector and pharmaceuticals industries in countries including Japan, China, and India.

Types Covered:

• Flexible

• Rigid

• Semi-Rigid

Material Types Covered:

• Corrugated Cardboards and Paper

• Glass

• Metal

• Plastic

• Wood

• Cupboard

• Other Material Types

Packaging Types Covered:

• Wraps

• Bags & Pouches

• Boxes & Containers

• Flexible Blanket

Sizes Covered:

• Small (8/Case)

• Medium (4/Case)

• Large (2/Case)

Product Types Covered:

• Trays

• Caps

• Closures

• Bottle

• Jars

Applications Covered:

• Cosmetics

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial

• Pharmaceutical/Nutraceuticals

• Beauty and Personal Care

• Healthcare

• Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Products

• Logistics

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Agrochemicals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

