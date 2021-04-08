Military Embedded System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Military Embedded System Market is expected to reach $2.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Military Embedded System Market include Advanced Micro Peripherals, Advantech Co., Ltd, Avdor Helet, Concurrent Technologies, Crystal Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Eurotech, General Micro Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Kontron AG, Mercury Systems Inc, Radisys, North Atlantic Industries Inc, Thales Group, Vadatech, Xilinx, Inc., Smart Embedded Computing, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Elma Electronic.

While the factors like improved focus on cloud computing and wireless technologies and increasing command for new and higher electronic combat systems are propelling the market growth. However, complexities in embedded product development are hindering market growth.

An embedded system is a grouping of hardware and software where software is embedded in the computer hardware system to perform specific operations. It can operate separately or as a part of another big system. Military embedded systems are open architecture based and emphasis on embedded electronics hardware and software for military exercise/use through technical coverage of all parts of the design process.

Based on the platform, the land segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the factors like development of advanced electronic systems, rising demand for surveillance operations due to geographical instability, and mission-critical embedded systems.

By geography, North America is going to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increased investments in defense equipment and warfare capabilities and the implementation of network-centric infrastructure. The US is a technologically superior country with a huge potential for investment in military electronics.

Installation Types Covered:

• Upgradation

• New Installation

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Services Covered:

• Design

• Test & Certification

• Seamless Life Cycle Support

• Deployment

• Renewal

Server Architectures Covered:

• Blade Server

• Rack-Mount Server

Platforms Covered:

• Airborne

• Naval

• Space

• Land

Products Covered:

• Single-Board Computers

• Rugged Systems

• Multi-Function Input/Output (I/O) Boards

• General-Purpose Graphics Processing Units (GPGPUs)

Technologies Covered:

• Edge Computing

• Mist Computing

• Fog Computing

Applications Covered:

• Command and Control Systems

• Communication Equipment & Navigation

• Electronic Warfare Equipment (EWE)

• Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Weapon and Fire Control

• Wearable

• Computers & Consoles

• Data Storage

• Sensors, Camera, and Displays

• Radar

• Avionics

• Data Acquisition

• Vetronics

• Cyber and Networking

• Meteorological

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

